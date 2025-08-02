Mumbai: Key Accused in Sajid Electricwala Kidnapping Case Escapes to Dubai; 13 Arrested So Far

The Mumbai Crime Branch has made significant progress in the kidnapping case of notorious drug trafficker Sajid Electricwala. So far, 13 people have been arrested in connection with the case. However, one of the most crucial accused, Shahid — believed to be a close aide of underworld don Chhota Shakeel — managed to escape and is now suspected to be in Dubai.

According to Crime Branch sources, Shahid handed over ₹50 lakh to co-accused Sarwar Khan. The money was reportedly meant for setting up a factory to manufacture MD (mephedrone) drugs, as per the instructions of Chhota Shakeel’s brother Anwar Babu Shaikh. However, instead of using the funds for the factory, Sarwar allegedly passed the money to Sajid Electricwala. When neither the factory materialised nor the money was returned, Sarwar is believed to have orchestrated Sajid's kidnapping.

During his interrogation, Sarwar Khan revealed the financial trail involving the ₹50 lakh, which eventually led investigators to Shahid. After tracking his location to the vicinity of Mumbai airport, police teams were dispatched to nab him. But before they could reach, Shahid boarded a flight to Dubai and fled the country.

Police sources say Shahid's arrest could have been a major breakthrough in unraveling not only the kidnapping plot but also deeper connections with the D-Gang. "His interrogation could have provided crucial leads to dismantle the broader drug trafficking network," said a senior official from the Crime Branch.

So far, 17 individuals have been named in the case, with 13 already in custody. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused. Investigators believe that the kidnapping was carried out on the orders of Chhota Shakeel’s brother Anwar. Shahid is considered the central link in executing the plan, making his arrest a top priority.

Police added that intensified operations are ongoing to track down the absconding suspects. Officials also hinted that more high-profile arrests could be made in the coming days as the investigation into the drug mafia racket deepens.