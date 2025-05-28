Mumbai: Kitten Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Biker in Andheri; FIR Registered

A kitten died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in the Lokhandwala area of Andheri West on Monday evening. Locals caught the rider and handed him over to the Oshiwara Police, who later registered a case against him.

The incident took place around 6 PM near the Food Inn Hotel, where a biker allegedly rode recklessly and hit a kitten. Eyewitnesses stated that the biker drove carelessly and ran over the kitten. The matter came to the attention of Parikshit Punjabi (39), an animal lover residing in the area.

Punjabi confronted the biker, identified as Armaan Khan (27), at the spot. However, by then, the kitten had succumbed to its injuries. The locals immediately took Khan to the Oshiwara Police Station.

Based on the complaint, police have booked Khan under Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.