Mumbai: Kohinoor International School in Kurla Receives Bomb Threat via Email; Police Begin Probe

The wave of bomb threats targeting schools in Mumbai continues unabated. In the latest incident, Kohinoor International School in Kurla received a chilling bomb threat via email. The anonymous email, sent to the school's official ID, claimed that multiple bombs had been planted on the premises and that a mass casualty event was imminent.

Upon discovering the threatening message, the school authorities immediately alerted the police. Following the alert, a team from the local police station along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough inspection. However, no suspicious objects or materials were found during the search.

According to officials from the Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station, the email was received on July 22 at 12:59 PM, but it came to the principal’s notice only around 9:30 AM on July 23. The email contained disturbing language, claiming that several bombs containing Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN)—a powerful explosive—had been hidden inside the building. It further warned of a mass killing, stating, “You all will die. Your children must die. You are not worthy of living a happy life. The school will be turned into a bloodbath.”

The message also claimed the threat was not exclusive to the recipient school but a warning to “every school in India”, adding that “we hate our lives and will kill children because they cause the most trauma.” The message ended by attributing responsibility for the purported terror act to groups named "Roadkill" and "Silence".

The police have registered an FIR against an unidentified individual under relevant sections and have initiated a detailed investigation. Cybercrime experts are also expected to assist in tracing the origin of the email.

While no explosives were found, the authorities are treating the threat seriously and have stepped up vigilance in and around educational institutions in the city.