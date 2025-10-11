Mumbai: Labourer Falls to Death from 13th Floor of Chembur Apartment

A 46-year-old migrant worker from Telangana died on Wednesday after falling from the 13th floor of an under-construction building in Chembur while doing plastering work. Neither was he wearing any safety belt, nor were any safety nets installed, the police said.

The deceased, Kavali Yadhappa Balappa, was working as a plasterer in the lift shaft when the wooden bamboo platform he was standing on suddenly broke. Without any safety nets or safety belts in place, Yadhappa fell directly into the lift shaft from the 13th floor to the ground level, suffering severe head injuries. He was rushed by co-workers to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to the complaint filed by Yadhappa's brother, Kavali Narasimulu Balappa, an electrician from Pune, the site contractor Ashok Rangani and site supervisor Dilip Kumar Jaiswal of Rameshwari Enterprises were responsible for ensuring worker safety but failed to provide protective equipment.The Chembur Police have registered a case of negligence under relevant sections of the BNS. The postmortem report confirmed the cause of death as shock due to multiple injuries.