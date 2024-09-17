Mumbai Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2024: Iconic Ganesh Idol Taken Out For Immersion on Final Day of Ganeshotsav (Watch Video)

Mumbai's iconic Ganesh idol, Lalbaugcha Raja, is being carried for immersion as the Ganesh Chaturthi festival wraps up today. The celebration, which commenced on September 7, is concluding with Anant Chaturdashi.

Watch:

VIDEO | Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai's most famous Ganesh idol, being taken for 'visarjan'. The 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, which began on September 7, is concluding with 'Anant Chaturdashi' today.#GaneshFestival2024#AnantChaturdasi



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/0VeJUWnXMx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 17, 2024

Lalbaugcha Raja, renowned as one of the most visited and prestigious Ganesh idols in the Lalbaug area, attracts thousands of devotees who wait in long queues for a glimpse of it. Following a 10-day stay, the grand visarjan procession has commenced. The Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal has begun the final rituals, including the uttar pooja and the last nirop aarti, as the revered Ganpati prepares to depart from the mandal.

Also Read| Mumbaicha Raja Visarjan Live Streaming: Ganesh Galli Idol Taken for Immersion on Final Day of Ganeshotsav; Watch Live Telecast.

The Lalbaugcha Raja idol, affectionately known as "Navasacha Ganpati" (the one who fulfills wishes), has been a centerpiece of community worship since its establishment in 1934. Managed by the Kambli family for decades, this revered idol attracts countless devotees each year. Although the procession historically traverses sensitive areas, it has consistently remained peaceful, thanks to community cooperation and support. Beyond its religious significance, the procession serves as a cultural event that promotes communal harmony and unity.