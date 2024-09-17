Mumbai Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2024: Watch the Ganpati's Uttar Pooja and Nirop Aarti Before the Grand Procession Begins

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most visited and most prestigious Ganesh idols in the Lalbaug area. People come to visit this idol, stand in long queues to just see his glimpse. After 10 days of stay, the grand procession for visarjan has begun. The Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal has begun the uttar pooja and the last nirop aarti before Ganpati leaves the mandal.

Watch the Nirop aarti of Lalbaugcha Raja.

The Lalbaugcha Raja idol, known as "Navasacha Ganpati" (the one who fulfills wishes), has been a focal point of community worship since its inception in 1934. It is maintained by the Kambli family, who have been caretakers of the idol for decades. The procession has historically passed through sensitive areas, yet it has remained peaceful due to community cooperation and support. The procession not only serves as a religious observance but also as a cultural event that fosters communal harmony. Local Muslim communities traditionally welcome the procession with offerings like sweets and drinks, reinforcing interfaith relationships.

Logistics

For those planning to attend, it is advisable to arrive early or late in the day to avoid long queues. The nearest train stations are Chinchpokli on the Harbour Line and Parel on the Central Line. This year marks the 91st anniversary of Lalbaugcha Raja's celebrations, continuing a cherished tradition that unites diverse groups within Mumbai