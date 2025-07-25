Mumbai: Landlord Rams Car Into Tenant in Deonar Over Deposit Dispute; Arrested

In a shocking incident from Deonar, a landlord allegedly rammed his car into a former tenant following a dispute over a deposit refund, leaving the latter severely injured. The accused landlord has been arrested by the Deonar Police.

According to officials, the incident occurred on July 21, when Syed Ali, the injured tenant, approached his landlord Anil Chavan to demand the remaining ₹1.5 lakh of his security deposit. Ali had previously rented a room in Bainganwadi on a heavy deposit of ₹6 lakh, but after vacating the premises, he was returned only ₹4.5 lakh. Chavan had promised to pay the balance amount later but failed to do so despite repeated reminders.

When Ali tried to resolve the matter in person on July 21, the situation escalated. In a fit of rage, Chavan allegedly ran his car over Ali during the confrontation. Ali sustained serious injuries and later filed a formal complaint with the police on July 23.

Following the complaint, police arrested the accused, identified as Anil Chavan, a resident of Dombivli. A case has been registered under serious charges, and further investigation is underway.

The Deonar Police confirmed that the matter is being thoroughly probed to ensure justice for the victim.