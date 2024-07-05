Mumbai: Large Tree Falls on Parked Vehicles in Dadar, No Injuries Reported
By Amit Srivastava | Published: July 5, 2024 10:00 PM2024-07-05T22:00:30+5:302024-07-05T22:02:03+5:30
A large tree fell onto two parked vehicles on Bhavani Shankar Road near Kabutarkhana in Dadar (West) in the afternoon. Emergency teams, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), local Police, and Ward officials, quickly responded to the scene to manage the situation.
Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries. Authorities are currently working to remove the fallen tree and ensure the safety of the area.