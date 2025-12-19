Mumbai: Leopard Captured After Seven-Hour Rescue Operation in Bhayandar East; Several Injured (VIDEO)

Leopard Attack in Mumbai: A leopard that entered a residential building in the Parijat area of Talav Road, Bhayandar East, caused panic among locals on Friday morning. The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Fire Brigade and the forest department successfully captured the animal after a seven-hour rescue operation. Preliminary reports indicate that seven people were injured in attacks by the leopard.

According to the reports, the leopard was first spotted near the Parijat building around 8 a.m. Residents panicked on seeing the animal and alerted authorities immediately. Fire brigade personnel reached the site and informed the forest department.

A joint team of forest officials and fire brigade personnel began the rescue operation early in the morning. The leopard had entered a residential building, making capture difficult. The forest department developed a plan to tranquilize the animal while ensuring the safety of residents. After seven hours of careful effort, the leopard was successfully captured.

The injured were taken for immediate medical care. Residents of Talav Road expressed relief at the capture. Large crowds had gathered near the site to watch the rescue operation.

The animal will be transferred to the Leopard Rescue Center in SGNP, Borivali, for medical examination and rehabilitation.