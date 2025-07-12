Mumbai Local Mega Block On July 13, 2025: Harbour Line Train Services to Be Disrupted on Sunday; No Block in Central and Western Lines

Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday: Every Sunday, local trains of the Mumbai suburban railway network undergo a scheduled mega block. This weekend, on July 13, Central Railway (CR) announced a block in the Harbour line, and there are no restrictions in other lines, including the Central and Western lines. Services on these lines will run as scheduled on weekdays.

The Railway imposes a Sunday Mega block on weekends to carry out essential maintenance work, such as track alignment, overhead wire installation, and other related works.

A Sunday mega block in the Harbour Line will be imposed between Kurla and Vashi railway stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. All down services towards Vashi, Belapur and Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.34 AM to 3.36 PM will remain cancelled. All services towards CSMT leaving Panvel, Belapur and Vashi from 10.16 AM to 3.47 PM will also be suspended.

During the mega block, special suburban trains will operate on the CSMT, Kurla, Panvel, and Vashi sections. Harbour Line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Jumbo Block on Western Railway:

To carry out maintenance work, the Mumbai division of Western Railway (WR) announced a Jumbo Block of 3.30 hours. This special block will be imposed on both UP fast and 5th line from the intervening night of Saturday (July 12, 2025) and Sunday (July 13, 2025) from 12.30 to 4 am between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.