Mumbai Local Mega Block on July 20, 2025: Train Services to Be Affected on Western, Central & Harbour Lines on Sunday; Check Details

Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday: Commuters in Mumbai are advised to plan their travel carefully as a major railway mega block will affect services on the Western, Central and Harbour lines on Sunday, July 20, 2025. There will be no block on the Trans Harbour and Uran lines. The block is scheduled for essential maintenance and infrastructure upgrades and will result in significant changes to train operations across several key routes.

Western Line

Goregaon – Borivali Up and Down Slow Lines

From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, 20 July 2025

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on Up and Down Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, 20th July 2025.

During the block period no trains will be dealt from Platform No. 1, 2, 3 & 4 at Borivali station.

Central Line

CSMT Mumbai – Vidyavihar Up and Down Slow Lines

From 10:55 a.m. to 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, 20 July 2025

Down slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 hrs to 15.45 hrs will be diverted on Down fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on Down slow line at Vidyavihar station.

Up slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10.19 hrs to 15.52 hrs will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

Harbour Line

CSMT – Bandra / Chunabhatti Up and Down Harbour Lines

From 11:10 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, 20 July 2025

Down Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur / Panvel leaving CSMT from 11.16 hrs to 16.47 hrs and Down Harbour line services to Bandra / Goregaon leaving CSMT from 10.48 hrs to 16.43 hrs will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel / Belapur / Vashi from 9.53 hrs to 15.20 hrs and Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Goregaon / Bandra from 10.45 hrs to 17.13 hrs will remain suspended.

Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 hrs to 18.00 hrs during block period.

Transharbour Line

No block on Sunday, 20 July 2025.

Uran Line

No block on Sunday, 20 July 2025.