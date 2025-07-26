Mumbai Local Mega Block on July 27, 2025: Train Services to Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines on Sunday; Check Western Line Status

Sunday Megablock: Local train services in Mumbai will remain disrupted on Sunday, July 27, due to mega block in two major lines and also in Transharbour line. Sunday Megablock will affect train schedules in Central and Harbour lines from 11 am to 4 pm. During this hours, repair and maintenance work of tracks, over head wire will be undertaken.

Central Line

According to the information released by Central Railway (CR), trains from Thane to Kalyan will not be running during the block period from 11 am to 4 pm. On down slow and fast lines services leaving Mulund from 10.43 am to 3.53 pm will be diverted to down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations halting at Thane, Kalva, Mumbra, Diva and Dombivali stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

While services on Up slow and fast lines, trains leaving Kalyan from 10.36 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on UP fast line between Kalyan and Mulund stations, halting at Dombivali, Diva, Mumbra, Kalva and Thane stations and will be further re-diverted on UP SLOW line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line

Local train services in Harbour line will be disrupted between Vashi and Panvel on both up and down lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. UP Harbour line train service will run from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Panvel from 10.33 am to 5.07 pm on Sunday. While Down services to Panvel, Belapur, from CSMT from 9.45 am to 3.44 pm will be cancelled. Special local trains will run between CSMT and Vashi section during the block hours.

Transharbour Line

Local train services in the Trans-Harbour line are only available between Thane and Vashi from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm on Sunday during the mega block hours. UP train services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 16.26 pm and downgoing trains towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.1 am to 16.24 pm will remain cancelled.

Meanwhile, no block in Western and Uran lines on Sunday.