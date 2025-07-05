Mumbai Local Mega Block on July 6, 2025: Train Services to Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines on Sunday; Check Details

Commuters in Mumbai are advised to plan their journeys carefully as a major railway mega block will affect services on the Central, Harbour, and Trans-Harbour lines on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The block is scheduled for essential maintenance and infrastructure upgrades, and will result in significant changes to train operations across several key routes.

Central Line

Services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10:36 AM to 3.10 PM will be diverted onto the Down slow line at Matunga, halting at all scheduled stations between Matunga and Mulund. Trains will arrive at their destinations approximately 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted onto the Down fast line at Mulund.

Services leaving Thane from 11:03 AM to 3:38 PM will be diverted onto the Up Slow line at Mulund, halting at all scheduled stations between Mulund and Matunga. Trains will be re-diverted onto the Up Fast line at Matunga and will also arrive 15 minutes late.

Harbour Line

Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel from 10.33 AM to 3:49 PM will remain cancelled. Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT Mumbai from 9:45 AM to 3:12 PM will also be cancelled. During the block period, special local trains will operate on the CSMT–Vashi section.

Trans-Harbour Line

Up Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane, leaving Panvel from 11:02 AM to 3:53 PM, will remain cancelled. Down Trans-Harbour line services towards Panvel, leaving Thane from 10:01 AM to 3:20 PM, will also be cancelled.

Uran Line & Western Line: Services on the Uran and Western lines will operate as usual.