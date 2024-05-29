Mumbai Local Mega Block Update: CR Announces 63-Hour Block from May 30, Railways Urge Commuters to Work From Home

The Central Railway will operate a 63-hour mega block from May 30 midnight for platform extension works for the Mumbai network, a development that will affect the services of local trains and the work schedule of lakhs of commuters dependent on them. The Railways has requested the establishments to give their staff the opportunity to work from home or any other means possible to reduce the number of passengers on these days.

As services of local as well as long-distance trains are expected to remain badly hit during the block period, the railways have appealed to commuters to avoid travelling in local trains, if not necessary. The mega block will be operated for platform extension and widening works at CSMT and Thane stations.

While speaking to LokmatTimes.com, Divisional Railway Manager Rajneesh Goyal emphasized the significant reduction in train services during the block period. "Train operations will be severely curtailed," he stated. "We are urging commuters to avoid boarding suburban trains unless absolutely essential." Goyal also appealed to employers to facilitate work-from-home arrangements for their staff during this time. The Railways has not issued formal directives to companies but is making this appeal through media channels.

Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railways, said a total of 72 mail-express trains and 956 suburban trains on the main and Harbour corridors will remain cancelled from Friday to Sunday.

Several mail-express and suburban trains will be short-terminated and short-originated from Wadala, Dadar, Thane, Pune, Panvel and Nashik stations. "There will be unavoidable cancellation of suburban trains. Hence, we request all the establishments to give your staff the opportunity to work from home or any other means possible to reduce the number of passengers on these days," Nila said. He said the Railways has requested the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to operate extra buses for the convenience of the passengers.