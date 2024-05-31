Mumbai Local Mega Block Update: Here's How Passengers Can Easily Access Cancelled Train Information

The Central Railway has announced a 63-hour mega block that will commence at midnight on May 30, which will cancel 930 local trains. This mega block will facilitate platform extension and widening projects at two important stations: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai and Thane station.

This mega block, essential for extending platforms at CSMT and widening platforms at Thane station, is scheduled to conclude at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.The Central Railway, which typically operates over 1,800 local train services daily across its four corridors (Main, Harbour, Trans-Harbour, and Uran), will experience disruptions during this period. These services cater to the commuting needs of over 30 lakh individuals.

Special block at CSMT and Thane

Date of the block: 00.30 hrs of 30/31.05.2024 (Thursday/Friday night) to 15:30 hrs of 02.06.2024 (Sunday day Hrs) pic.twitter.com/bz6lgejEmV — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) May 30, 2024

Passengers are encouraged to scan the provided QR code to access comprehensive information regarding canceled train services. This digital solution allows travelers to swiftly retrieve details about affected routes, alternative arrangements, and any pertinent updates or advisories. By leveraging this technology, passengers can stay informed and make necessary adjustments to their travel plans with ease.