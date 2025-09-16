Mumbai Local Molestation Case: Elderly Man Arrested for Molesting Woman Onboard Train at Dadar Released on Bail

An incident of molestation came to light at Dadar railway station when a woman commuter was allegedly harassed by a 62-year-old man in a crowded suburban local train. The accused, identified as Darshan kumar Makhan, a resident of Delhi, was arrested by the Dadar Railway Police. He was later released on bail.

The incident occurred around 12:30 pm on Saturday in a fast suburban local running between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Dadar. According to police, the complainant woman was travelling with her friend in a CSMT–Kalyan fast train. Due to heavy rush inside the compartment, she was standing near the side with her friend. During the journey, the accused, who was standing behind her, allegedly touched her inappropriately on the waist and pressed her forcefully against the seat from behind.

Frightened by the act, the woman immediately informed her friend. As the train reached platform number 12 at Dadar, they approached the police present on the platform and narrated the incident. Acting on the complaint, the police detained the elderly man and took him to the police station for questioning.

Based on the woman’s statement, a case of molestation was registered against Darshan kumar Makhan. Following registration of the offence, he was placed under arrest. However, the accused was later released on bail.

Police stated that Makhan is a resident of Delhi and took advantage of the rush in the local train to misbehave with the woman. Further investigation is underway.