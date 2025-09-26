Mumbai Local Train Services Between Karjat and Khopoli Disrupted as Central Railway Implements 15-Day Traffic and Power Blocks From Today

Central Railway has scheduled a series of special traffic and power blocks at Karjat station from Saturday, September 26, to Friday, October 10, 2025. These blocks are essential for carrying out pre non-interlocking works under the Karjat Yard Remodelling Project. On September 26, train services will largely remain unaffected, with minimal disruption. However, significant interruptions are expected from September 27 onwards as construction work intensifies. The initiative aims to modernize station infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and enhance commuter safety, making temporary inconveniences necessary for long-term benefits across the Central Railway network.

Block Schedule and Train Impact Details

On Thursday, Central Railway released the block timetable for the first four days, from September 27 to September 30, while updates for October 1–10 will be shared later. For the initial days, blocks will be in place daily between 11:20 AM and 4:20 PM on both Up and Down Panvel lines. Affected sections include Nagnath Cabin to Karjat Platforms 2 and 3, and Karjat Platform 3 to Chok station. Commuters traveling between Karjat and Khopoli will face major service disruptions. Several local trains will be cancelled, some will terminate early, and others will originate from alternative platforms during this period.

Local Train Cancellations and Adjustments

From September 27 to 29, suburban services will see multiple cancellations. Down trains from Karjat to Khopoli departing at 12:00 noon, 1:15 PM, and 1:39 PM will not run. Up trains from Khopoli to Karjat at 11:20 AM, 12:40 PM, and 2:55 PM will also be cancelled. Additionally, the 12:20 PM CSMT–Khopoli local will terminate at Karjat, while the 1:48 PM Khopoli–CSMT local will originate from Karjat. On September 30, fewer trains will be affected, with select Up and Down services cancelled. Passengers are advised to plan travel carefully to avoid inconvenience during these changes in suburban operations.

Long-Distance Train Diversions and Rescheduling

Long-distance services will experience diversions and schedule adjustments during the block period. On September 28, the 22194 Gwalior–Daund Express will be rerouted via Kalyan–Karjat and stop at Kalyan instead of Panvel for boarding. On September 30, the 11014 Coimbatore–LTT Express will depart at 12:50 PM instead of 8:50 AM. The 12164 Chennai–LTT Express will depart at 9:25 PM instead of 6:25 PM, and the 12263 Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Express will leave Pune at 3:10 PM instead of 11:10 AM. These adjustments are necessary to accommodate ongoing construction safely.

Passenger Advisory and Guidance

Central Railway has urged passengers to plan their journeys ahead and stay updated through official sources. The scheduled blocks, while temporarily inconvenient, are crucial for upgrading station infrastructure and ensuring commuter safety. Travelers are advised to check live updates via Central Railway’s website, mobile applications, or station enquiry counters. Advance planning can help avoid last-minute disruptions and ensure smoother travel. Authorities emphasized that these works will ultimately enhance efficiency and safety across the network, providing long-term benefits to daily commuters and long-distance passengers alike.