Mumbai Local Train Accident: 40-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Off the Train Near Dombivli Station

Accidents in Mumbai Local train are increasing day by day; most reported accidents are due to overcrowding in trains. On Friday a 40-year-old Man resident of Kalwa died after falling off the train near Dombivli station. As per the information provided by Railway police deceased identified as Sandeep Surve was travelling from CSMT To Dombivli. He fell from the train around 12.45am and suffered severe injuries to his head and body.

Post accident he was transported to Nair Hospital where he was declared dead an hour later. After the post-mortem, the police handed over Surve's body to his wife, Sakshi, 40. The family resides in Kalwa, Thane. Police have not ruled out foul play but are investigating all possibilities, including suicide. A case will be registered based on gathered evidence.

Last week A 35-year-old man died during treatment after he was seriously injured while trying to board a moving local train at Ambernath railway station.