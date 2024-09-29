Mumbai Local Train Accident: GRP Constable Falls Off Overcrowded Local In Bhandup

A 28-year-old railway police constable tragically lost his life on Thursday after falling from a local train in Mumbai. Amit Gyaneshwar Gondke was standing near the train door amid overcrowding when he lost his balance and fell. The incident took place between Bhandup and Nahur railway stations.

Local train services were disrupted on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall in the city. Gondke had taken the metro from Andheri to Ghatkopar and opted for the local train for the remainder of his journey. Late Wednesday night, there was a significant crowd of passengers due to the ongoing downpour.

Gondke was seriously injured upon falling, sustaining a broken shoulder, severe head injuries, and multiple fractures. However, his body remained on the railway tracks for six-seven hours before a police official was informed on Thursday morning. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead due to a delay in treatment. The constable was identified by his uniform and ID card.

"His right hand was cut, and he had suffered serious injuries to his head and there was severe blood loss. When the policemen checked around, they found a police uniform and identity card in his bag, which indicated that he was a police constable working with their own department and was posted at Government Railway Police station, Andheri," a top police official said. He joined the police force in 2018 and was stationed at the Andheri Railway Police Station. An accidental death report has been filed in connection with Gondke's death