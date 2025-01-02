Mumbai Local Train Accident: Man Dies After Head Hits Track Pole While Standing on Train Footboard

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 2, 2025): 24-year-old man standing on the footboard of a moving local train died on Wednesday night after his head struck a pole near Wadala station. The victim, identified as Mohan Gholap, was returning to his home in Chembur after boarding the train at Cotton Green station on the Harbour line.

According to police, Gholap was traveling with a friend when the accident occurred. He was standing on the footboard when his head hit a pole along the tracks after crossing the Wadala bridge. He fell onto the side of the tracks following the impact.

Passengers and Gholap's friend pulled the emergency chain to stop the train. Government Railway Police personnel arrived at the scene and found Gholap had suffered severe head injuries. He was declared dead on the spot.

Gholap, an employee of Indigo Press in Cotton Green, had recently returned from Kolhapur after attending his brother's wedding.