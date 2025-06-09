Mumbai Local Train Accident: Survivors Narrate Harrowing Experience, Say “Never Seen Anything Like This” (VIDEO)

Mumbai Local Train Accident: Survivors of the tragic local train accident between Diva and Mumbra stations shared their harrowing experiences on Monday. Four passengers died after falling from moving trains when two fast locals passed each other at a close distance. The accident occurred when two fast local trains passed each other very closely. One train was headed towards Kasara and the other was travelling to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Machhindra Gondhane, one of the injured, said, “I have been travelling by Mumbai local trains for the past seven to eight years but never seen anything like this. I was on my way to work in Thane when the two fast trains crossed very closely. The accident took place at that moment. Luckily I was holding onto a pole tightly so I did not fall off the train. However, my leg got stuck and I suffered a fracture.”

The accident has once again raised concerns about overcrowding and safety on Mumbai’s suburban rail network, often referred to as the lifeline of the city.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Santosh Gupta, 28, of Diva; Ketan Dilip Saroj, 23, of Tanaji Nagar in Ulhasnagar; Mayur Shah, 50; and Vicky Babasaheb Mukhydal, 34, a railway police constable. Injured passengers were immediately taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. Two passengers with critical head injuries were transferred to Jupiter Hospital for urgent neurosurgical treatment. Seven others, including five men and two women, are in stable condition and are receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his sorrow over the accident. He offered condolences to the families of the deceased and said the injured are being treated at Shivaji Hospital and Thane Civil Hospital. The chief minister added that local authorities are coordinating the rescue efforts and medical treatment. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Fadnavis confirmed that the railway department has begun an investigation into the cause of the accident.