Mumbai Local Train Accident: Two Dead After Falling From Overcrowded Trains on Central Line

Two people died after falling from overcrowded local trains on Central Line in separate accidents. A painter from Diva died after he fell off a fast-running train between Mumbra and Kalwa in the early hours of Monday, October 14. He boarded a fast local train from Diva and lost his grip on the footboard midway and fell.

Thane Railway Police registered an accidental case. The victim was identified as NJ Jaiswar (30) and was survived by his mother. The police received information about the accident at around 10 am on Monday, many found lying in the pool of blood near pole number 36 between Kalwa and Mumbra local stations.

The second incident occurred when a 20-year-old ITI student in Mulund fell off an overcrowded local train near Dombivli railway station on Tuesday (October 15). The deceased has been identified as Aayush Doshi. He boarded the train along with his friend from Dombivli railway station and he was travelling to Mulund. Due to an overcrowded compartment, Doshi was handing on the footboard when he lost his body control and fell from the train near Swaminarayan Temple, just 200 metres from Dombivli railway station.

The friend who witnessed the accident informed Doshi's mother, who had come to drop her son at the railway station. Doshi was rushed to Shastri Nagar Hospital for treatment by Dombivli GRP, however, doctors declared him dead.