Mumbai Local Train Accident: "Whatever Good Treatment Is Required for Injured, Is Being Made Available," Says Eknath Shinde (VIDEO)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called the Mumbra train accident a very unfortunate and saddening incident. He assured that all necessary medical treatment is being provided to the injured passengers. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Shinde said he had personally spoken to the doctors treating the victims. He said, “The train accident that has happened is a very unfortunate incident. It is a sad incident. Those who are injured are undergoing treatment. I have also spoken to the doctor. Whatever good treatment is required for them is being made available. I am confident that the injured will recover.”

#WATCH | Mumbra Train Accident | Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "The train accident that has happened is a very unfortunate incident. It is a sad incident...Those who are injured are undergoing treatment. I have also spoken to the doctor. Whatever good treatment is… pic.twitter.com/2qnpoIeJ7o — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2025

Shinde also confirmed that he had spoken to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Hhave spoken to our Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Work is being done to ensure that such an accident does not happen again. Certainly, the Railways is taking this accident very seriously,” he added.

The accident occurred when a group of passengers reportedly fell from a crowded local train between Mumbra and Diva stations in Thane. Initial reports suggest that overcrowding in the coach may have led to the fall. Emergency services and railway officials reached the spot soon after the accident.

Read Also | Mumbai Local Train Accident: Raj Thackeray Expresses Anger Over Tragedy, Says "Railway Minister Should Visit and See the Situation" (VIDEO)

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Santosh Gupta, 28, of Diva; Ketan Dilip Saroj, 23, of Tanaji Nagar in Ulhasnagar; Mayur Shah, 50; and Vicky Babasaheb Mukhydal, 34, a railway police constable. Injured passengers were immediately taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. Two passengers with critical head injuries were transferred to Jupiter Hospital for urgent neurosurgical treatment. Seven others, including five men and two women, are in stable condition and are receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit.

The incident has led to widespread criticism and calls for urgent safety measures on the busy Mumbai suburban rail network.