Mumbai Local Train Averts Mishap at CSMT Station After Cleaning Equipment Falls on Track (Watch Video)

A major road accident took place on Central Railway's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Station (CSMT) when a machine used to clean the platform suddenly fell on the railway tracks. This machine includes electric batteries. A major disaster was averted when the motorman cautiously stopped a local train just in time, avoiding a collision with a pedestrian on the tracks.

According to sources, a local train was approaching from the opposite direction at the time of the mishap. Fortunately, the alert motorman managed to stop the train in time, preventing a potentially serious accident.

Railway police responded promptly, and the cleaning machine was quickly removed from the tracks. As a result of the incident, services on platform 7 were temporarily halted.