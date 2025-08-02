Mumbai Local Train Commuter Attacks Railway Staff, Vandalises Office at Borivali Station After Being Caught Without Valid Ticket (VIDEO)

Mumbai Local Train: A passenger travelling without a valid ticket on a Virar fast local train turned violent after being taken to the railway office for further action. He damaged government property and injured two railway staff and another passenger. The incident took place around 3 p.m. during a routine ticket check by railway official Shamsher Ibrahim. While inspecting the Virar fast train between Dadar and Borivali, Ibrahim found two passengers travelling in a First Class coach with Second Class tickets. Another passenger was found without a valid ticket for travel between Andheri and Borivali.

All three were deboarded at Borivali station and taken to the ticket checking office for further processing. During the questioning, one of the passengers became aggressive and began vandalising the office. In the chaos, two railway employees and the passenger were injured.

Railway staff immediately intervened and sent the injured for first aid. The Government Railway Police later took the accused into custody. A senior railway officer confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated. A criminal case will be registered against the passenger. According to the reports, the cost of damage to government property will be recovered as a fine.

Officials said strict action will be taken against anyone who assaults staff or damages railway property. “The safety of passengers and staff is our highest priority,” the Divisional Railway Manager stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating rules or causing harm, with the help of the RPF and GRP.”