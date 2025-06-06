Mumbai Local Train: Differently-Abled Man Assaulted by Co-Passengers in Coach Reserved for Disabled (Watch Video)

A lady and a man who were riding in the coach designated for disabled passengers on a Mumbai local train are seen assaulting a differently-abled (Divyang) man in a viral video. According to reports, the incident happened on Thursday in a fast local between Ghatkopar and Thane stations on the CSMT–Badlapur route. The railway police station has not received any complaints regarding this incident. The victim was contacted, according to the Dombivli Government Railway Police, and requested to report to the police station so that a case could be filed. The victim, however, stated that he would go to the CSMT Railway Government Police Station. He also refrained from approaching the CSMT Railway Police. According to the CSMT Government Railway Police spokesman, they have not yet received any enquiries about this occurrence.

Also Read: Mumbai: Unidentified Man Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Dumper in Lalbaug, Police Launch Manhunt for Driver

The Free Press Journal reported, the victim was physically assaulted by a woman and a man while riding in the coach designated for people with disabilities. The woman in question disembarked at Dombivli station after the altercation between Thane and Ghatkopar descended into violence. Although the precise reason for the conflict is still unknown, commuters and disability rights activists are furious over the assault.