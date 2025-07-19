Mumbai Local Train Fight: Argument Over Seat in Ladies’ Compartment Turns Into Language Row

Mumbai and Maharashtra are currently dealing with the language row, where many video of Marathi speaking people confronting people for not speaking in Marathi are circulating in media. Recently a video from Mumbai local train where verbal clash in the ladies’ compartment, over disagreement for a seat quickly turned into a language dispute. In the viral video, an argument is going on between women in a Mumbai local train, in which one woman is seen telling another female passenger, "This is our Maharashtra, if you don't know Marathi, get out!". What exactly sparked the argument? There is no official information about this yet.

According to the information received, it is being said that an argument broke out between two women on the spot. After that, the argument reached the language and two groups were seen formed among the women in the running local train. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, A shopkeeper in Mumbai's Vikhroli area was badly beaten by MNS workers after he posted a controversial WhatsApp status about Marathi language and Maharashtra.