Mumbai Local Train Fight: Brawl Erupts Between Passengers on Moving Virar-Dahanu Local Over Boarding Dispute; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Local Train Fight Video: A fight broke out between passengers on the Virar-Dahanu local train while it was moving between Vaitarna and Safale stations. According to the reports, the dispute started after some pushing and shoving during boarding the train. The argument quickly turned into a physical fight. A video of the brawl went viral on social media.

The footage shows passengers pushing and hitting each other inside the moving train. Some commuters are seen trying to stop the fight, while others stepped aside in fear. According to the reports, no security personnel were in the train compartment during the fight, so the situation got worse.

So far, there has been no response from the railway authorities regarding the incident.

Such incidents are not new on Mumbai local trains. Earlier, an intense fight broke out among women in the ladies’ compartment of a local train traveling from Dombivli to CSMT. The altercation quickly escalated with shouting, abusing, hair pulling, and physical assault.

A video of that incident also went viral on social media. It showed several women pushing each other. Two women were seen violently pulling each other’s hair and hitting one another.