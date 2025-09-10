Mumbai Local Train Fight: Video of Men Slapping Each Other Over Seat in Thane-Vashi Train Goes Viral

Yet another video from a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media, in which two passengers were seen slapping and thrashing each other. The incident is said to have occurred in a second-class compartment at around 11 am on Wednesday, September 10, on the Thane-Vashi local train.

According to the information, initially, both men were seen arguing over the seat in the compartment. Later, the heated arguments were turned into a physical fight, with both starting to hit each other. However, before the situation could worsen, fellow passengers intervened and calmed both men down.

Mumbai Local Train Fight Video

A video recorded by a co-passenger on his mobile shows a man slapping and punching another man in the face. Further in the video, a man wearing a t-shirt overpowered the man in a pink t-shirt on the seat before fellow passengers onboard interfered and requested them stop.

However, there has been no official comment from the Central Railway (CR) regarding the incident at the time of filling this report. Scenes like this in Mumbai local are not unique; incidents of arguments, fights and pushing are common over seats or while boarding the train. This viral video is another reminder that travelling by local train is about battling the overcrowding.