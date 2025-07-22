Mumbai Local Train Hit by Landslide Debris Near Kasara; Commuter Injured

Landslide on Mumbai Local Train: A landslide hit a local train traveling from Mumbai to Kasara on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The incident occurred around 9.30 pm near Kasara railway station when a portion of a hill near the station collapsed. Debris, including large rocks and mud, fell onto the train as it approached platform number 4. Some of the debris entered the coach through its open doors. Initial reports suggested that two passengers were injured. However, Central Railway clarified that only one commuter sustained injuries. A photo of the incident has surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter)

According to the reports, railway authorities arrived at the site shortly after the incident. Despite the incident local train services have not been severely disrupted.

“The train was just entering Kasara station's platform no. 4 when the incident occurred, leading to mud and debris to enter into the train. One commuter sustained injuries to his feet. The deputy station master provided him with first aid. There have been no other repercussions. The track was declared safe by 9:35 pm,” Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Swapnil Nila told mid-day.

Commuters have been advised to avoid standing near train doors during the monsoon to reduce the risk of injury from similar incidents.