Mumbai local train mega block on Harbour route; check out details

There is an important news for Mumbai local train passengers. The railway department has announced megablock on the harbor route on Sunday. The Central Railway, Mumbai division will take over the mega block on its suburban divisions on Sunday to carry out various engineering and maintenance works. There will be no megablocks from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kalyan Main Line.

There will be megablock on CMST - Chunabhatti/Bandra Down Harbor line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and there would be megablock in Chunabhatti / Bandra - CSMT Up Harbor route from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm, according to the Central Railway.

Megablock will not be there on CMST to Kalyan main line.



'Mega Block on Harbour Line on 20.3.2022. No Mega Block on CSMT-kalyan main line,' tweeted Central railway.

The maintenance mega blocks will be taken up tomorrow, March 20, as they are required for the maintenance and safety of the infrastructure. The railway administration is sorry for the inconvenience caused to the passengers. Megablocks are taken up every Sunday by the railway administration for various maintenance work. Passengers are urged to make alternative arrangements against the backdrop of tomorrow's megablock.