Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on September 14, 2025: No Sunday Block on Central and Western Lines, but 14-Hour Special Block on Harbour Line

Mumbai Local Sundaymega Block: There will be no mega block on this Sunday, September 14, 2025 on Harbour and Western lines, therefore, Mumbai local train services on both crucial lines will run on their daily schedule. However, Central Railway (CR) has imposed a special night block on the Harbour line for nearly 14.5 hours from Saturday night until Sunday afternoon.

The railway authority carries out Sunday mega block every weekend for several maintenance works, including track alignment, overhead wire and signalling. According to the CR, a special night block of over 14 hours will be imposed to carry out infrastructure-related work on the newly proposed diversion lines between Kurla and Tilak Nagar railway stations.

Also Read | Mumbai Metro Line 11: State Approves Underground Route From Wadala to Gateway of India; Check Stations and Fare Details.

The block will begin on Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 11.05 pm and will continue until Sunday afternoon, September 14, 2025 till 1.35 pm. During the block hours, both Up and Down Harbour lines will be suspended.

As per CR, services on the Down Harbour line departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 1.20 pm on Saturday and 1.19 pm on Sunday will remain cancelled, while all Up line services towards CSMT from Panvel between 10.07 pm on Saturday and 12.56 pm on Sunday will also remain suspended.

The last CSMT bound train from Panvel will leave at 9.52 pm on Saturday, while the last service from CSMT to Panvel will depart at 10.14 pm. Train operations will resume after the block with the first Panvel–CSMT service departing Panvel at 1.09 pm on Sunday, and the first CSMT–Panvel service leaving at 1.30 pm.

To help Mumbai local train commuters and ease inconvenience, CR will operate special services between Panvel and Mankhurd railway stations during the block hours. However, services between Vadala Road and Mankhurd will remain suspended entirely.

This special night block of over 14 hours on the Harbour line is being designed to carry out work on diversion lines near Kurla and Tilak Nagar, which officials say is critical to improve operational efficiency and ensure long-term safety of train services, reported The Indian Express.