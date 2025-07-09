Mumbai Local Train News: Central Railway Reminds 800 Offices of Old Letter Seeking Flexible Hours Amid Passenger Death Spike

Recently, overcrowding in Mumbai local trains has led to some very dangerous and fatal accidents. From January 1, 2025, to May 31, 2025, a total of 922 accidental deaths on railway lines were reported in Mumbai. The data reveals that 210 of these deaths were caused by people falling from moving trains. Overcrowding is a major issue, and office-going people mainly board the trains during the peak hours. The Central Railway (CR) urged 800 offices in Mumbai to change or keep their timings flexible to reduce overcrowding of trains. The Central Railways CPRO stated that the notion was not new since the letter garnered a lot of attention from people on social media. "No fresh letter has been written to the offices. It’s an old letter, but we are reminding them via social media," CPRO stated.

Every day, 1,810 local trains on the CR carry almost 35 lakh passengers. Even though the CR is the most affordable, quick, and well-liked transportation option, the trains are nonetheless packed, endangering the safety of the travellers. The CR believes that the stumbling office hours, particularly between Thane and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), can help in dividing the crowd.

Central Railway wrote letters to Central and state government offices, corporate offices, various corporations, banks, municipalities, colleges, etc. The letter claims that altering the office hours will enable traffic to be managed and Mumbai residents' travels to be safer and more comfortable.

The need for new CR lines to enhance local train services and ease traffic has arisen as a result of Mumbai's fast population growth. But there isn't enough room to build an additional line from CSMT to Kalyan.

Following a recent incident in which eight passengers fell from a packed train close to Thane's Mumbra, the old letter from the Central Railway to the offices is grabbing the attention of the citizens. After this incident, the railway board has made the decision to equip all rakes used in the production of Mumbai Suburban trains with automated door closers.