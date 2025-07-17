Mumbai Local Train Overcrowding: Government Staff to Get Flexible Timings to Ease Peak-Hour Rush Amid Rising Accidents

In an important move to tackle the mounting pressure on Mumbai’s local train system, the Maharashtra government has introduced a plan allowing government employees to begin work 30 minutes later than usual. This initiative is designed to alleviate overcrowding during peak travel hours, thereby easing the burden on regular commuters who face packed trains daily. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik revealed this proposal during a State Assembly session, stating that flexible work timings for government offices would help decongest the suburban railway network. He clarified that the shortened morning shift would be offset by extended evening hours to maintain a full working day.

Minister Sarnaik further announced that a special task force will be created to explore similar work schedule adjustments for the private sector. This proposal comes amid increasing concerns about train-related accidents caused by severe overcrowding. The topic was brought to the Assembly's attention by MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, who emphasized the rising number of mishaps on the city’s rail lines. Acknowledging the issue, Sarnaik admitted that overcrowding is a persistent and serious problem on Mumbai’s lifeline. The government sees the flexible-timing approach as a necessary step toward addressing these urgent commuter safety concerns.

In addition to staggered office timings, Sarnaik shared that the state is working on promoting alternative transport options. Metro services and other public transit systems are being encouraged as safer and more efficient choices for daily travel. The government is also actively considering the introduction of water-based transport, including ferries and port taxis, to offer citizens more commuting alternatives. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to hold a meeting to address the dangers of overcrowded trains, especially incidents involving passengers hanging from open doors or riding on the footboards during rush hours.

The Transport Minister made it clear that these changes are not quick fixes but part of a comprehensive, long-term plan aimed at improving Mumbai’s transport landscape. While adjusting office timings may appear minor, it could make a significant difference for lakhs of daily travelers struggling with overcrowded trains. The goal is to reduce pressure on the local rail system while improving commuter safety. By introducing sustainable alternatives and rethinking conventional commuting patterns, the government hopes to provide a more comfortable and secure daily travel experience for the city’s residents.