Mumbai: Local Train Service Disrupted as Signal Failure Halts Trains for Over an Hour Between Thane and Kalwa Stations

Local services on the Central Railway came to a standstill on the first working day of the week. For one hour, a local train stopped at Thane Creek before Thane station. Due to this, passengers have had to walk to Thane station. Local services resumed after an hour.

The incident took place at 9.25 am on Monday when train signals and panel systems were disrupted at Thane railway station.

As a result, thousands of employees had to face late marks on the first day of the week. On the Diva-Mulund route, there were queues of local and long-distance trains, with commuters waiting at various places at the station.

Railway staff are investigating the exact cause of the malfunction. However, commuters suffered as the local trains were packed with people amid the summer heat. Thane, Diva and Mumbra stations were crowded. The passengers who had come near Thane station finally chose to get down on the railway track and reach the station, but women and senior citizens were left stranded.