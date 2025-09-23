Mumbai Local Train Services Disrupted on Central Line After Man Electrocuted While Travelling on Roof of AC Local Near Diva Station

Central line local train services were temporarily disrupted by at least 20 to 30 minutes in the morning hours after a man was seriously injured as he came in contact with high-voltage overhead equipment wire while travelling on the roof of an air-conditioned (AC) Mumbai local train in Thane district on Tuesday, September 23.

The incident occurred when an AC Local Train No. K/25, heading towards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) arrived at Diva railway station at 10.12 am. According to officials, the man was spotted on the roof of a coach, which he had climbed onto from the rear of the train between Diva and Kopar stations.

As the train entered Diva station, the man attempted to get down but accidently touched the high-voltage overhead wires. He received a massive electric shock, which ignited his clothing and left him severely burned.

Other passengers at the platform alerted the Railway officials and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). After receiving in the information, Sub-Inspector J.K. Verma, Assistant Sub-Inspector Shivkumar Meena, and station staff responded immediately to the emergency. With help of the Government Railway Police (GRP), railway officials managed to bring the injured man down from the roof safely.

The injured man was transported to Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa by ambulance for his treatment. His health situation remains critical. Train operations were temporarily disrupted, with the affected train resuming its journey at 10:38 am, after a delay of 26 minutes.