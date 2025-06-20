Mumbai Local Train Services to Double in Three Years: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Rs 81,000 Crore Boost for Maharashtra

In a significant infrastructure push, the Railway Ministry has earmarked Rs 81,000 crore for Maharashtra for the current financial year, of which Rs 16,000 crore is being invested exclusively in ongoing projects within Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the number of Mumbai local train services will be doubled over the next three years as part of a comprehensive suburban rail network overhaul. Speaking to Lokmat, Vaishnaw said efforts are already underway to install automatic doors in all local trains, bringing the city's suburban rail experience closer to modern metro standards. The first local train equipped with automatic doors is expected to begin trials by November. There are also plans to revamp train interiors to resemble sleek, air-conditioned metro coaches.

While the proposal to fully transition all local trains to air-conditioned coaches was temporarily shelved due to political opposition, Vaishnaw confirmed that more AC local trains will be introduced progressively to improve commuter comfort.

Expansion of Local Services and Advanced Technology

Mumbai currently operates approximately 3,200 local train services per day, catering to over 75 lakh commuters daily. The ministry aims to reduce the time gap between trains from three minutes to just two and a half minutes by implementing new signalling and control technology, making Mumbai the first Indian city to adopt such a system. Vaishnaw said that around 300 additional local train services will be introduced in a phased manner, thanks to the completion of infrastructure projects and the laying of nearly 300 km of new railway tracks.

Moreover, Mumbai’s suburban rail corridors will soon be upgraded with the Kavach safety system, integrated with Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) technology. This advancement will enhance both safety and efficiency, enabling a doubling of service frequency within three years.

Also Read: Drug Racket Busted in Mumbai: MD Worth Rs 2 Crore Seizes; Three Held

Record Budget Allocation & Ganesh Festival Special Services

Highlighting the unprecedented central support for the state, Vaishnaw announced a record Rs 23,778 crore allocation for Maharashtra’s railway projects in the Union Budget for 2025–26, a figure 20 times higher than provisions made during the UPA government’s tenure.

Additional announcements include:

Launch of 350 new AC local trains across Mumbai’s suburban network.

Construction of a new long-distance train terminal at Panvel–Kalamboli.

Operation of 342 special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi to ease travel for Konkan-bound passengers.



“These developments will not only ease the daily commute for millions in Mumbai but also mark a new era in suburban railway modernization,” the minister emphasized.