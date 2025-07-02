Mumbai Local Train Shocker: 15-Day-Old Baby Deserted at Seawoods Station, Mother Flees the Spot

In a disturbing incident aboard a Mumbai local train, a woman allegedly handed over her 15-day-old baby to a fellow passenger under the pretext of carrying luggage and then disappeared, leaving the infant behind. The shocking episode unfolded on Monday afternoon at Seawoods station in Navi Mumbai, on a CSMT–Panvel local train. According to officials, the unidentified woman approached two female co-passengers, Divya Naidu and Bhoomika Mane, in the ladies' compartment of the local train. Claiming she was unable to disembark with both her luggage and the child, she requested them to hold the baby for a moment while she got off. Trusting her, the two women took the infant and stepped off at Seawoods. To their disbelief, the woman stayed on the train and left, watching them from inside as the train departed.

Also Read: Mumbai Shocker: Junior College Teacher Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Class 11 Student for a Year

Naidu and Mane waited for several minutes on the platform, expecting the woman to return. When she didn’t, they immediately alerted the railway police. The baby was taken into custody and admitted to a nearby hospital. Authorities have stated the infant is in stable condition and believed to be around 15 days old. After a medical examination, the child will be placed in a children’s shelter through the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). A case has been registered against the unknown woman under Section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abandoning a child. Kiran Undre, Senior Police Inspector of the Vashi Railway Police Station, confirmed the incident and stated that CCTV footage from the train and station premises is being reviewed to identify and locate the woman.

This incident has raised serious concerns about child abandonment and passenger vigilance on public transport, especially in a city like Mumbai, where lakhs of commuters rely on local trains daily.