Mumbai Local Train Status: Rains on all three lines running late

It has been raining continuously overnight in Mumbai city and suburbs. The rains have also hit Mumbai's 'lifeline' local train service. Traffic on all the three railway lines in Mumbai is running late. Therefore, the passengers may have to face traffic problems while getting to work. The meteorological department has also forecast torrential rains in and around Mumbai in the next few hours. Therefore, if water accumulation starts at low-lying railway stations, the slow-moving local traffic is likely to be further affected.

Due to continuous rains, the Central Railway is currently running 20 to 25 minutes late. As a result, the local service schedule has collapsed. Service on the Harbor Line is also running 20 minutes late. The western railway line has also been hit by rains. Traffic on the Western Railway is 10 to 15 minutes late.

Although traffic on all the three routes is currently running, it is moving at a very slow pace. The intensity of rains is expected to increase further and heavy rains have been warned for Mumbai. The next few hours are going to be very important. Therefore, the municipality has appealed to get out of the house only if there is important work before leaving for work.

