Mumbai Local Train Stunt Ends in Injuries; Youth Loses Arm and Leg, Video Goes Viral

In recent days, accidents on Mumbai's local trains have increased due to dangerous stunts by miscreants, despite repeated warnings from railway authorities. Several videos of these stunts have surfaced, highlighting the severe risks involved. Tragically, many lives have been lost, while survivors are left with harsh lessons. A new viral video on social media shows one such shocking incident, with police revealing the grim aftermath for the youth involved.

Central Railway has identified the stunt performer from this viral video, who later lost an arm and leg during another stunt. @RPFCRBB swiftly took action to ensure safety.

Central Railway has identified the stunt performer from this viral video, who later lost an arm and leg during another stunt. We urge all passengers to avoid life-threatening stunts and report such incidents.

A boy performing a dangerous stunt by boarding a moving local train at Sewri station in Mumbai was captured in a viral video. The railway police, who had been searching for him, have now tracked him down. The Central Railway’s official X account has shared an update revealing that the boy, who gained notoriety from the video, has suffered severe injuries, including the loss of an arm and a leg, as a result of his stunt.

The man featured in the viral videos has been identified as Farhat Aza Shaikh, a resident of Antop Hill, Wadala. Following the widespread circulation of the stunt video, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) located him. Upon visiting his home, the police discovered that Shaikh had lost an arm and a leg due to the stunt. The police recorded this and shared the video on their official X account.

