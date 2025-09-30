Mumbai Local Train Stunt: Youth Arrested for Performing Stunts, Passing Obscene Comments on Virar-Dadar Train

A youth was arrested for performing dangerous stunts on a moving Mumbai local train and harassing women in the ladies’ compartment. The arrest was made by the Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) after the video of the same went viral on social media.

According to the Senior Police Inspector (Borivali GRP) Datta Khuperkar, the incident was recorded by a woman on the evening of September 11 on Virar-Dadar fast local train and shared on social media site, in which a youth was seen performing stunts on the moving train and also passing obscene comments.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A youth involved in performing stunts on a moving train and harassing women in the ladies’ compartment was arrested by Borivali GRP Railway Police



Senior Police Inspector (Borivali GRP) Datta Khuperkar says, "On September 11, at around 6 p.m., a man was… pic.twitter.com/PhnC5MQplK — IANS (@ians_india) September 30, 2025

Khuperkar said, according to the viral video, the accused was performing a stunt in a compartment adjacent to the ladies' coach. The woman mentioned in a video that the accused is performing stunts and passing obscene comments. Police said the incident occurred on Sept 11 between Jogeshwari and Santacruz stations on 6 pm Virar-Dadar fast train.

After the video went viral on social media, GRP contacted the woman commuter who had uploaded the clip and convinced her to complain. The FIR was registered, and using the FRS system, police uploaded the photo of the man performing the stunts and with the help of Bandra RPF and Borivali RPF, police arrested the culprit on Monday, September 29.