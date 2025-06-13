Mumbai Local Train Tragedy: Man Dies After Falling Into Gap While Boarding Moving Train at Ghatkopar Station

Mumbai: A tragic railway accident took place at Central line's Ghatkopar station where a man who was trying to board moving local train fell into a gap between station and local train. Following the incident man lost his life. As per the reports this incident took place on Friday (June 13) evening.

The incident took place around 7 p.m. as the man attempted to board a moving Kalyan-CST local train. According to authorities, he lost his footing, slipped into the gap, and was fatally crushed. Railway officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene, but the man succumbed to his injuries. His identity has not yet been released. An investigation into the circumstances of the accident is underway.

In separate incident on Wednesday a man found seriously injured on the tracks of Borivali-Dahisar Western Railway line . This accident took place on Wednesday afternoon. Initial reports suggest that the middle age man might be injured after falling from a moving local train. However the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

According to FPJ repots, the incident occurred around 12:20 pm when a motorman spotted the injured man lying near the tracks and immediately alerted the railway authorities. Railway officials, along with personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and emergency staff, promptly reached the spot and rushed the injured person to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment.