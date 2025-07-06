Mumbai Local Train Travel = Life Risk? 922 Deaths Recorded In Five Months

A Right to Information (RTI) response from the Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate revealed that between January 1 and May 31, 2025, 922 unintentional deaths of local train riders were reported in Mumbai. The data also shows that 210 of these fatalities were brought on by passengers falling from moving trains, which serves as a sobering reminder of the continuous safety issue with Mumbai's suburban railway system, which is frequently referred to as the city's lifeline. The deaths of millions of people every day are still at risk due to chronic overcrowding, a shortage of coaches, and a lack of platform safety measures, which have been brought to the attention of commuter associations and railway activists.

During this time, crossing rail lines was one of several causes of the remaining 712 accidental fatalities. Mumbai's suburban railway system includes Western, Central, and Harbour lines. Over 7 million passengers travel daily on these three rail routes of Mumbai.

