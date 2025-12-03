Mumbai Local Train: Ulhasnagar Woman Harassed in Divyang Coach, Two Arrested Under BNS

In a disturbing case reported from Mumbai’s local train network, a 26-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar was allegedly harassed while travelling in the Divyang coach on December 2. The incident took place at around 8:15 pm while she was returning home from Thane and boarded the Thane-Kalyan local. According to her complaint, a dispute began after she questioned two passengers, identified as Anup Surendra Singh and Abhilasha Arjun Nayar, about their Divyang passes. The confrontation allegedly turned physical when they held her hand and made inappropriate remarks. A heated argument continued after all parties got down at Ulhasnagar station, where commuters and police intervened. The Railway Police then detained the duo and took them to Kalyan Railway Police Station, where a case was registered under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Both accused were subsequently arrested.

In a similar incident last month, a 25-year-old transgender individual was detained by the Vashi Government Railway Police on November 2 for allegedly molesting a 28-year-old woman on a Panvel-CSMT local. The altercation unfolded around 12:10 pm as the train approached Nerul station. The accused had reportedly been asking commuters for money when a disagreement escalated with a male passenger who refused to offer alms. The verbal dispute intensified, during which the accused allegedly abused the man and touched the complainant on her shoulder, causing distress. Following the woman’s complaint and eyewitness intervention, the accused was apprehended by the Vashi GRP.