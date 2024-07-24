Mumbai Local Train Update: Bamboo Pole Removed From Overhead Wire; Services On Central Line Still Affected

The Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway informed that the authorities removed the bamboo Pole that had fallen on overhead equipment between Sion and Matunga, and the traffic on the fast local line was restored.

However, local train services on the Central Line towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) are still running behind schedule, according to information we received from commuters.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a bamboo pole had fallen on the overhead equipment between Sion and Matunga, due to which fast trains on the Central Line towards CSMT were disrupted. The trains were delayed about 30 minutes during pick hours.

The bamboo pole was successfully removed at 8:25 AM, and traffic on the up-fast local line was restored shortly after.