Mumbai Local Train Update: Central and Harbour Line Services Running Late; Road Traffic Affected, BMC Issues High Tide Warning

Mumbai local train services in Harbour and Central lines are running behind schedule due to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs, which hampered visibility. According to the Central Railway, mainline trains are running 10 to 12 minutes late while Harbour line trains are running 7-8 minutes behind schedule on Friday, July 25. Trains are running at slow speed due to precautionary measures, however, trains are operational on all the lines, including Western Line amid heavy rains.

Mumbai Traffic Update

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai of Friday morning, leading to traffic snarls across several major routes in the city. Waterlogging was also reported at major junctions, including Malad and Andheri Subway, which is now completely shut for vehicular traffic. Congestion was also seen on the Western Express Highway near the NESCO compound in Goregaon East during the peak hours, which frustrated office goers. Eastern Express Highway, the Vikhroli–Chheda Nagar stretch and the Amar Mahal–Sion corridor were also reported to be congested.

Mumbai | Central Railway local trains are running late due to heavy rains in Mumbai, but rail traffic on all lines is operational. The Main Line local trains are delayed by 10 -12 minutes, and Harbour Line locals are delayed by 7-8 minutes. Trains are running with slow speed due… — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert as Heavy Rains Lash City, Andheri Subway Shut, Local Trains Face Minor Delays.

Absolute chaos in #Mumbai as #rains batter the city. If you’ve not yet left for work then #stayhome. #Vikhroli - traffic crawling towards south Bombay and internal roads of #Ghatkopar station road too choked. @MumbaiPolice#MumbaiTrafficpic.twitter.com/N7a1LpUjGM — Ameya (@ameya_naik) July 25, 2025

Bumper-to-bumper traffic was also seen on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), which connects the Eastern and Western Express highways.

High Tide Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning at 10 am today, predicting moderate to intense downpour of rains over parts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Pune in the next 3 to 4 hours. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued 4.66 meters of high tide warning at 12:40 pm. Low tide of 1.40 meters expected at 8.46 pm, while high tide of 4.08 meters in the midnight at 12.35 am. On Saturday July 26, the at 6:31 am high tide is of 0.49 meters likely.

🗓️ २५ जुलै २०२५



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश सामान्यत: ढगाळ राहून काही ठिकाणी जोरदार ते अतिजोरदार पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

दुपारी १२:४० वाजता - ४.६६ मीटर



ओहोटी -

सायंकाळी ६:४६ वाजता - १.४० मीटर



🌊 भरती -

मध्यरात्री १२:३५ वाजता (उद्या, २६ जुलै २०२५) - ४.०८… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 25, 2025

The civic body also issued a four-day alert for high tides in the Arabian Sea until July 27. BMC urged Mumbaikars to avoid venturing into the sea and stay away from the coast near the Arabian Sea.

IMD issued an orange alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall. Over the next two days, a red alert has been sounded in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts. Between Thursday and Friday morning, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 24 mm rain, while the Colaba station recorded 22 mm rainfall.