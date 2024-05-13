Mumbai Local Train Update: Central, Harbour and Western Line Trains Running Late Due to Rain and Dust Storm

The dust storm followed by heavy rainfall has impacted Mumbai's local train services. Officegoers in Mumbai are encountering problems, particularly on the Central, Harbour and western lines. Trains on the Central line is halted due to a fallen pole at Mulund. The fast lane is operational but with reduced train frequency.

#Mumbai



Down Central line trains are stuck after a pole fell at Mulund. Fast lane is currently operational with less train frequency #MumbaiRains@rushikesh_agre_ — Athulya (@athulyanambiar) May 13, 2024

The frustrated resident of Mumbai went on Twitter to share their disappointed about the trains running late. They tagged the official handle of the Central Railway and urged the management to provide an explanation for the delay in train services. A commuter expressed their frustration by stating, "I have been stuck on the train between WADALA ROAD & SEWRI for the past 35 minutes. Can't they use the speaker system to inform us about the reason for this delay?"

@drmmumbaicr @ @Central_Railway STUCK in the train between WADALA ROAD & SEWRI since 35 mins now, atleast the speaker system can be used to update why?. @mumbai_localspic.twitter.com/AJXJuDVfNW — Riyaz Kashmiri (@Riyazdkashmiri) May 13, 2024

Also Read :- Mumbai Rains: Jokes and Funny Memes Surface as City Witness Unseasonal Rain and Dust Storm

Meanwhile Divisional Railway Manager- Mumbai Division of Western Railway tweeted on X alerted commuters that, "Due to technical issues, all Western Line suburban trains are currently running behind schedule by 15-20 minutes. Please plan your journey accordingly and stay tuned for updates."

⚠️ Attention Mumbai commuters! 🚆 Due to technical issues, all Western Line suburban trains are currently running behind schedule by 15-20 minutes. Please plan your journey accordingly and stay tuned for updates. #MumbaiLocal#WesternLine#TrainDelay@WesternRly — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) May 13, 2024

It's about local train in Mumbai . Thane to Badlapur 3:58 still standing at Thane without electricity in train. — N D Sharma (@NirajJ2000) May 13, 2024

In Mumbai and the surrounding areas, there are currently thunderstorm activities predicted to continue for approximately an hour and a half, as per Sunil Kamble, the chief of Mumbai IMD. Earlier at 1600 Hrs, IMD issued a warning stating that isolated areas in Thane and Satara districts could experience thunderstorms with lightning, moderate to intense rainfall, and gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph over the next 3-4 hours.