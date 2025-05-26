Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Services Between Badlapur and Ambarnath Suspended Due to Waterlogging on Tracks

Commuters and early office goers faced major disruptions on Monday, May 26, as several local trains on the Central line from Badlapur–Ambarnath were cancelled and short-terminated due to waterlogging on railway tracks and low visibility. As per the information, the announcements were made at the Kalyan railway station for passengers that trains bound for Dadar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were being cancelled up to Dadar/CSMT and were returning from Kurla.

People have been stranded for the past hour at several stations on the Central and Harbour lines as train services are suspended and short-terminated. Train services on the Harbour line between Wadala Road and CSMT have been temporarily suspended due to waterlogging at Masjid railway station.

Up and Down Harbour Line services between Vadala Road and CSMT were temporarily suspended due to waterlogging at Masjid station. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) May 26, 2025

However, in its latest update, DRM Mumbai, Central Railway, stated that services on the Harbour Line were restored, but trains were “running with cautious speed.”

Harbour Line services are restored and running with cautious speed. https://t.co/6FJ0L8fVUF — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) May 26, 2025

"Up and Down Harbour Line services between Vadala Road and CSMT were temporarily suspended due to waterlogging at Masjid station," said the Central Railway of Mumbai division in an X post.

Train services on the Western Line were disrupted and running cautiously due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the suburbs, which led to waterlogging between tracks. It is also reported that services between Churchgate and Marine Lines faced interruptions due to a piece of cloth getting entangled in the overhead electric (OHE) equipment. Delays are reported across all lines, including the Central Railway’s main line as well as the harbour line.

Due to water logging between Byculla - CSMT, some local services are short terminated at Kurla Dadar and Parel and returning as special trains — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) May 26, 2025

In its latest post on X, DRM Mumbai CR said, “Due to water logging between Byculla - CSMT, some local services are short terminated at Kurla Dadar and Parel and returning as special trains.”

Meanwhile, IMD issued a nowcast warning for the next 3 to 4 hours and converted the yellow alert to red alert on Monday morning, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall. The alert also forecasts maximum surface wind speeds reaching between 41 and 61 kmph in gusts. This warning was issued at 10 a.m. on May 26 and remains valid until 1 p.m.