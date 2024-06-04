Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Trains Running On Schedule After Technical Glitch Resolved

Commuters traveling towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) faced significant delays this morning due to a signal malfunction on the UP fast and local lines at Parel. The issue, which began at 4:40 am, has disrupted the schedules of numerous trains, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers. As per recent update the issue has been resolved.

#LocalUpdate

UP Fast line put right at 5.55 am@Central_Railway — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) June 4, 2024

Passengers are advised to check the latest updates via the railway's official social media channels and website before starting their journey. Announcements are being made regularly to keep passengers informed about the status of the trains and estimated delays. Efforts are also being made to reroute some trains to mitigate the impact.

Meanwhile, yesterday local train services on the Western Line were affected due to cable cutting at the central station in Borivali, impacting the movement of trains on platforms 1 and 2. However, the other lines were operating normally. Some trains were delayed, and a few were canceled in the morning. The problem has since been resolved, according to Western Railway CPRO Sumit Thakur.