Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Announces 15-Day Power Block Between Karjat and Khopoli; Check Details

Central Railway (CR) has announced special traffic and power blocks for 15 days from September 26 to October 10, 2025, to carry out scheduled maintenance work at Karjat station on the Central line of the Mumbai local. According to CR, the work will be carried out and non-interlocking works will be taken in for the yard remodelling project. During the 15-day block period, several local and express or long-distance trains will be cancelled and suspended by the Central Railway.

Traffic Block on Central Line

A traffic block will be imposed by CR on a daily basis from September 27 to October 10, from 11.20 am to 4.20 pm on both Up and Down Panvel lines. During these block hours, train services will be disrupted between Nagnath Cabin and Karjat Platforms 2 & 3, as well as between Karjat Platform 3 and Chok station.

Local train services between Karjat and Khopoli will be completely suspended during the block period on both Up and Down line.

Special Traffic and Power Day Blocks from September 27 to October 10 at Karjat Station

Central Railway will operate Special Traffic and Power Day blocks for carrying out pre-non-interlocking works at Karjat station in connection with Karjat yard remodelling work. Details of Block and repercussions on running of trains from 27.09.2025 (Saturday) to 30.09.2025 (Tuesday) is as follows:

Date of block: 27.09.2025 (Saturday), 28.09.2025 (Sunday), 29.09.2025 (Monday) and 30.09.2025 (Tuesday).

Duration of block: 11.20 hrs to 16.20 hrs on Up & Down Panvel line.

Traffic Block Section: Between Karjat - Khopoli.

Working of suburban trains during the block period.

Up and Down suburban services between Karjat & Khopoli will not be available during the block period.

Cancellation of Down Suburban trains.

· Karjat-Khopoli locals departing Karjat at 12.00 hrs, 13.15 hrs and 15.39 hrs will be cancelled.

· Khopoli-Karjat locals departing Khopoli at 11.20 hrs, 12.40 hrs and 14.55 hrs will be cancelled.

· CSMT-Khopoli local departing CSMT at 12.20 hrs will be short terminated at Karjat.

· Khopoli-CSMT local scheduled to depart Khopoli at 13.48 hrs will be short originate from Karjat.

Details of repercussions of further blocks and train running from 01.10.2025 to 10.10.2025 due to the same will be shared subsequently.

Two Special Traffic and Power Day Blocks for Launching of FOB Girders at Byculla Station & Launching of Public FOB grinders at Sion Railway Station.

Central Railway will operate Two Special Traffic & Power blocks as follows:

Launching 4 Foot Over Bridge steel girders at Byculla station using 110MT Road Crane & Launching of 40M span of public Foot Over Bridge at Sion Road Over Bridge using 250T road crane.

The Block is to be operated as under:

Block 1:

Date of Block: 27/28.09.2025 (Saturday/Sunday night time).

Duration of Block: 00.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs of 28.09.2025.

Traffic Block Section: on UP & DOWN Slow & Fast Lines between Byculla and Parel.

Block 2:

Date of Block: 27/28.09.2025 (Saturday/Sunday night time).

Duration of Block: 01.10 hrs to 04.10 hrs of 28.09.2025.

Traffic Block Section: On UP & DOWN Slow Lines & Fast Lines between Dadar And Kurla

Repercussions on Suburban Trains

· Dadar – Kurla local leaving Dadar at 22.18hrs will remain Cancelled.

· Kalyan – CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 23.15 hrs will remain Cancelled.

· CSMT- Thane local leaving CSMTat 00.24 hrs will remain Cancelled.

· Thane – CSMT local leaving Thane at 04.04 hrs will remain Cancelled.

· Kasara – CSMT local leaving Kasara at 22.00 will be Short Terminated at Thane at 23.49 hrs.

· CSMT – Kasara Local leaving CSMT at 04.19 hrs will be short Originated From Thane at 05.14 hrs.